Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have adopted a sell-on-rise strategy as a recovery plays out on Dalal Street. Nifty 50
is up over 9 per cent so far in November, and DIIs have been net sellers in 12 out of 13 trading sessions this month in the cash market, selling stocks worth ₹55,570 crore.
This is in contrast to the renewed interest shown by the foreign portfolio investors
(FPIs), as they have remained net buyers mostly all through this month, ploughing in a record 94,229 crore in Indian stocks via the cash market, according to data available on exchanges.
Will DIIs step in if FIIs turn sellers again?
Amid the sustained inflows in the mutual funds, it's unlikely that DIIs will remain net sellers for long.
October witnessed equity mutual fund inflows of ₹32,994 crore, alongside SIP contributions of ₹32,160 crore, reflecting the continued strength of domestic savings.
Vijayakumar noted that DIIs will have to deploy the funds, and they cannot go on selling as the FIIs did.
Importantly, this selling also does not indicate weakening domestic investor participation, observed experts.
"We expect DIIs to resume selective buying if FIIs turn net sellers again, particularly when attractive valuations emerge. However, domestic institutions are increasingly valuation-conscious, and their support will depend on earnings visibility, market corrections and global risk sentiment," said Ventura's head of research Vinit Bolinjkar.
He noted that domestic institutions are utilising the improved market liquidity and rally to book profits, rebalance portfolios and maintain their targeted equity allocations.
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