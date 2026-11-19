Will DIIs step in if FIIs turn sellers again?

Amid the sustained inflows in the mutual funds, it's unlikely that DIIs will remain net sellers for long.

October witnessed equity mutual fund inflows of ₹32,994 crore, alongside SIP contributions of ₹32,160 crore, reflecting the continued strength of domestic savings.

Vijayakumar noted that DIIs will have to deploy the funds, and they cannot go on selling as the FIIs did.

Importantly, this selling also does not indicate weakening domestic investor participation, observed experts.

"We expect DIIs to resume selective buying if FIIs turn net sellers again, particularly when attractive valuations emerge. However, domestic institutions are increasingly valuation-conscious, and their support will depend on earnings visibility, market corrections and global risk sentiment," said Ventura's head of research Vinit Bolinjkar.