Dilip Buildcon gains 12% on Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project win

Dilip Buildcon Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 12 per cent on Thursday after the company successfully bid and received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the grant of authorisation to lay, build, operate or expand an LPG pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

As of 09:29 AM, the company’s share price was trading 7.24 per cent higher at ₹421.40 apiece, meanwhile Nifty 50 was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 23,437.70. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 11.7 per cent at ₹439.70

The company, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said, “Dilip Buildcon Limited has been selected as the successful bidder for securing LOI for Grant of Authorisation for Laying, Building, Operating or Expanding Petroleum and Petroleum Product (LPG) Pipeline from Paradip, Odisha to Raipur, Chhattisgarh”.

The company noted that the Project entails the grant of an exclusive license by PNGRB to act as the authorised entity for the development of “pipeline” infrastructure for the transportation of LPG, including financing, construction, and operation of the same, and to levy and collect tariff for the transportation of LPG up to the designated delivery point for an operation period of 25 years after a construction period of 3 years. The company will undertake the design, finance, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed LPG pipeline infrastructure, subject to applicable approvals, authorisations and regulatory requirements of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.