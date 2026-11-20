Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 7 per cent in morning trade on Thursday, driven by the company's announcement of an order win.

The stock opened higher at ₹402 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹424.70.

The rally marked the second consecutive session of gains for Dilip Buildcon shares. The stock has advanced nearly 8 per cent over the two sessions.

However, the stock pared more than half of its early gains as the session progressed. As of 9:45 AM, Dilip Buildcon shares were trading 3.07 per cent higher at ₹398 on the NSE, with nearly 3 million shares changing hands. Dilip Buildcon wins ₹419.47 crore order

According to an exchange filing by Dilip Buildcon, it has received a Letter of Acceptance for the tender floated by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty reclaims 25,500; Nifty IT rises 2% The project involves the construction of depot cum workshop including civil works, architectural works, and E&M works, for the elevated corridor of Gurgaon Metro at Sector 33. Dilip Buildcon stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Dilip Buildcon stock price is broadly trading with a sideways over the past few weeks. Towards the end of October, the stock tested its previous swing low support around ₹360 and witnessed a mild recovery, with prices currently hovering near ₹400. The total value of the order is worth ₹419.47 crore and the project will be executed in a period of 21 months.

Going ahead, the ₹360 zone remains a crucial support. On the upside, the 200-DMA at ₹425, followed by the falling trendline around ₹430, will act as immediate resistance. Overall, the stock is likely to remain range-bound. A decisive breakout on either side will provide further directional cues, he said. Dilip Buildcon Q2FY27 results Dilip Buildcon is a Bhopal-based construction and infrastructure company. During the September quarter of FY27, the company reported a PAT of ₹101 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹214 crore in Q2FY26, which included exceptional items of ₹122 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at ₹2,250 crore, compared with ₹1,926 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda was at ₹439 crore in the reporting three-month period, while margin stood at 19.5 per cent. Going ahead, the ₹360 zone remains a crucial support. On the upside, the 200-DMA at ₹425, followed by the falling trendline around ₹430, will act as immediate resistance. Overall, the stock is likely to remain range-bound. A decisive breakout on either side will provide further directional cues, he said.