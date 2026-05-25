Divi's Labs slips 3% on margin worries; analysts positive on growth outlook

Divi’s Laboratories shares slipped 2.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹6,693 per share. However, at 9:28 AM, Divi’s Laboratories’ share price recovered slightly and was down 0.48 per cent at ₹6,852.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.14 per cent at 76,271.51.

The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Saturday. In the March quarter, Divi’s Laboratories reported net profit at ₹751 crore, as compared to ₹662 crore a year ago, up 13.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Check detailed Q4 results here The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹2,831 crore, up 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹2,585 crore.

Brokerages’ view on Divi's Laboratories Stock Systematix Institutional Equities | Hold | Target: ₹6,539 Divi's Laboratories Q4FY26 revenue, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) after exceptional items were in line with expectations. Ebitda margins were lower by 100 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and Y-o-Y, owing to a drop in gross margins. READ | OMCs rally post fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas up 1.6%, HPCL, BPCL lead The drop in gross margin (GM) was despite a favourable currency movement and a favourable business mix (higher share of custom synthesis on a Y-o-Y basis). The company highlighted challenges/inflation in the procurement of raw materials (crude oil and ammonia linked).

Key growth drivers for the company remain peptide segments for GLP-1’s , contrast media opportunities, and potential supplies to generic players for drugs losing patent protection. estimate FY26-28 revenue/Ebitda/earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent/16 per cent/16 per cent, respectively. Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target hiked to ₹6,765 from ₹6,605 The brokerage said that Divi’s Labs delivered a better-than-expected financial performance in Q4FY26. Divi’s Labs recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4. The CS segment has seen steady sales in Q4 and has posted 10 quarters of robust Y-o-Y growth. Notably, FY26 is the second straight year of strong Y-o-Y growth, led by the scale-up of existing contracts and the addition of new contracts.

READ | Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today Divi’s remains focused on execution discipline, supply reliability, and long-term capacity addition. It is also deepening capabilities in continuous flow chemistry, biocatalysis, peptides, contrast media space, etc., to provide superior and consistent service to innovator customers. Divi’s Labs continued to work on cost efficiency in manufacturing Application Programming Interface (API) in the generics segment, driving better volume share, as well as expanding the product offerings. The brokerage model has an 18 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-28. Considering 63x/53x FY27/FY28E P/E, the current valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside.