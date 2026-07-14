Divi's Labs rallies 3%, market cap nears ₹2 trillion; what's driving stock?

Divis Laboratories share price movement

Shares of Divis Laboratories hit a new high of ₹7,156.60, rallying 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹6,963.70 touched on May 15, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.69 per cent at 77,081 at 01:41 PM.

Share price of Divis Labs was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 6 per cent during the period.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation (market cap) of Divis Labs neared the ₹2 trillion-mark. The company’s market cap hit ₹1.9 trillion in intra-day deals today.

What’s driving Divis Labs stock price? As the largest pure-play active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)/contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Divis should continue benefiting from custom-synthesis order-book conversion and the structural China+1/BIOSECURE-linked tailwind, believe analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The brokerage firm said they will closely be watching the capacity-utilisation trends at its expanded facilities and generic-API pricing as the key margin swing factors this quarter, along with any incremental GLP-1/peptide capacity monetisation commentary. It has a ‘Buy’ rating on Divis with a target price of ₹7,482 per share. Analysts at Deven Choksey Research expects revenue to grow 16.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,806 crore, driven by healthy demand across the custom synthesis business and continued traction in the generics API segment. Growth is likely to be supported by strong execution and sustained demand from key global customers.

The brokerage firm expects EBITDA at ₹882 crore, with the EBITDA margin at 31.4 per cent. Margins are expected to remain robust, supported by a favourable product mix, operating leverage, and continued cost efficiencies. Analysts expect profit after tax (PAT) at ₹ 622 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 22.2 per cent. Healthy operating performance and stable cost dynamics are expected to support earnings during the quarter. The brokerage firm has an ‘Accumulate’ rating on Divis with a target price of ₹7,157 per share. Meanwhile, Divis remains on track to sustain its growth momentum, supported by healthy commercial projects, increasing peptide-related order inflows from innovators, contrast media opportunities and continued strength in nutraceuticals.