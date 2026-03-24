Ex-date alert: These 4 stocks to remain in spotlight today; check full list

Shares of Gujarat Intrux, Manbro Industries, Regal Entertainment & Consultants, and V2 Retail are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, March 25, 2026, following their corporate announcements, which include interim dividend, stock split, and rights issue, according to BSE data.

Notably, the ex-date determines shareholders’ eligibility for corporate actions. Investors seeking to claim these benefits must own the stock on or before the ex-date to qualify.

Among them, Gujarat Intrux has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share. The company has fixed March 25, 2026, as the record date for the same.

Manbro Industries has announced the sub-division of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each. The company has set March 25, 2026, as the record date. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Gujarat Intrux March 25, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 25, 2026 Manbro Industries March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 25, 2026 Regal Entertainment & Consultants March 25, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 25, 2026 V2 Retail March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 26, 2026 Regal Entertainment & Consultants has also announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, whereby one equity share of face value ₹10 each will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The company has fixed Thursday, March 26, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility.