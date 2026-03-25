Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, Hudco, 5 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Euro Pratik Sales, Samvardhana Motherson International, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, and Hind Rectifiers are expected to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock split.

According to BSE data, shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Euro Pratik Sales, and Samvardhana Motherson International will trade ex-dividend on Friday, March 27, as these companies have announced dividend payouts. Avax Apparels and Ornaments will turn ex-date for a stock split, while Hind Rectifiers will trade ex-date for a bonus issue on the same day.

Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami. Among these companies, Vedanta has announced the highest payout, declaring an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for eligible shareholders. The record date for determining shareholder entitlement is Saturday, March 28, 2026. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Angel One 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.75 27 Mar 2026 Vedanta 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹11 28 Mar 2026 Euro Pratik Sales 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 27 Mar 2026 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.25 28 Mar 2026 Samvardhana Motherson International 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.35 27 Mar 2026 Avax Apparels and Ornaments 27 Mar 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- 27 Mar 2026 Hind Rectifiers 27 Mar 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 27 Mar 2026 (Source: BSE) Euro Pratik Sales and Samvardhana Motherson International have declared interim dividends of ₹0.20 and ₹0.35 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed March 27 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Angel One has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per share, with March 27 fixed as the record date. Hudco has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share, with the record date set as March 28.Euro Pratik Sales and Samvardhana Motherson International have declared interim dividends of ₹0.20 and ₹0.35 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed March 27 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.