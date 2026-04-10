Ex-date alert! Aurobindo Pharma, 3 others to remain in spotlight next week

Dividend stocks, stock-split, buyback: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Pashupati Cotspin, and Prima Plastics are likely to remain in the spotlight during the trading week from Monday, April 13, 2026, to Friday, April 17, 2026, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, buybacks, spinoffs, and sub-divisions (stock splits).

Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to BSE data, shares of Muthoot Finance are set to trade ex-dividend next week, while Aurobindo Pharma will turn ex-date for its buyback offer. Meanwhile, Pashupati Cotspin will trade ex-date for its stock split, and Prima Plastics for its spinoff.

Aurobindo Pharma has announced that its board approved a buyback of up to 5,423,728 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each, representing up to 0.93 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback will be conducted at a price of ₹1,475 per share, aggregating up to ₹800 crore. This represents 3.93 per cent and 2.62 per cent of the aggregate of paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025. The company has fixed April 17, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for participation in the buyback.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aurobindo Pharma April 17, 2026 Buy Back of Shares April 17, 2026 Muthoot Finance April 17, 2026 Interim Dividend April 17, 2026 Pashupati Cotspin April 17, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- April 17, 2026 Prima Plastics April 17, 2026 Spin Off April 17, 2026 Muthoot Finance has informed exchanges that a board meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for FY26. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility, subject to board approval, has been set as Monday, April 13, 2026. Pashupati Cotspin has announced a subdivision of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each. The company has fixed Friday, April 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the stock split.