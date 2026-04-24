Dividend calendar: ABB India, 360 One WAM, Stovec to go ex-date next week
Dividend stocks: 360 One Wam, Alka India, ABB India, and others will trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE dataSI Reporter Mumbai
Dividend stocks: Investors looking to claim dividend income should mark their calendars, as several stocks are scheduled to go ex-dividend between April 27 and May 1, 2026. The ex-dividend date marks the cutoff point—only shareholders who own the stock before this date are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend payout. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.
360 One WAM, Alka India, ABB India, and others will trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE data. Among others, ABB India
has announced the highest final dividend of ₹29.59 per share, followed by Stovec Industries’
dividend of ₹12 per share. ABB India will trade ex-dividend on April 30, 2026, while its record date is May 2, 2026. Stovec Industries’ ex-date and record date both are on April 30, 2026.
360 One WAM
has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, along with Vesuvius India
’s final dividend announcement of ₹ 1.5 per share. 360 One Wam will trade ex-date on April 27, while Vesuvius India will trade ex-date on April 30.
Lastly, Alka India
has declared a final dividend of ₹0.04 per share. The record date for Alka is set as April 27.
| Dividend stocks
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| 360 One WAM
| Apr 27, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹6
| Apr 27, 2026
| Alka India Ltd
| Apr 27, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹0.04
| Apr 27, 2026
| Indrayani Biotech Ltd
| Apr 28, 2026
| Right Issue of Equity Shares
| Apr 28, 2026
| Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd
| Apr 29, 2026
| Right Issue of Equity Shares
| Apr 29, 2026
| Shakti Press Ltd
| Apr 29, 2026
| Right Issue of Equity Shares
| Apr 29, 2026
| ABB India Ltd
| Apr 30, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹29.59
| May 2, 2026
| Stovec Industries Ltd
| Apr 30, 2026
| Dividend - ₹12
| Apr 30, 2026
| Vedanta Ltd
| Apr 30, 2026
| Spin Off
| May 1, 2026
| Vesuvius India Ltd
| Apr 30, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹1.5
| Apr 30 2026
Demerger and rights issue
Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel. Vedanta demerger will result in five separate companies, with consequent listings on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
That apart, the record date for the rights issue of Indrayani Biotech is fixed as April 28, and for Innovassynth Technologies (India) and Shakti Press as April 29, each.