Dividend calendar: ABB India, 360 One WAM, Stovec to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Investors looking to claim dividend income should mark their calendars, as several stocks are scheduled to go ex-dividend between April 27 and May 1, 2026. The ex-dividend date marks the cutoff point—only shareholders who own the stock before this date are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend payout. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.

360 One WAM, Alka India, ABB India, and others will trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE data. Among others, ABB India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹29.59 per share, followed by Stovec Industries’ dividend of ₹12 per share. ABB India will trade ex-dividend on April 30, 2026, while its record date is May 2, 2026. Stovec Industries’ ex-date and record date both are on April 30, 2026.

360 One WAM has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, along with Vesuvius India ’s final dividend announcement of ₹ 1.5 per share. 360 One Wam will trade ex-date on April 27, while Vesuvius India will trade ex-date on April 30. Lastly, Alka India has declared a final dividend of ₹0.04 per share. The record date for Alka is set as April 27. Dividend stocks Ex-date Purpose Record date 360 One WAM Apr 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Apr 27, 2026 Alka India Ltd Apr 27, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.04 Apr 27, 2026 Indrayani Biotech Ltd Apr 28, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares Apr 28, 2026 Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd Apr 29, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares Apr 29, 2026 Shakti Press Ltd Apr 29, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares Apr 29, 2026 ABB India Ltd Apr 30, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹29.59 May 2, 2026 Stovec Industries Ltd Apr 30, 2026 Dividend - ₹12 Apr 30, 2026 Vedanta Ltd Apr 30, 2026 Spin Off May 1, 2026 Vesuvius India Ltd Apr 30, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 Apr 30 2026

Demerger and rights issue Apart from dividends, investors should also watch out for other corporate actions next week. Vedanta will undergo a demerger with a record date on May 1 and its ex-date on April 30, 2026. Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel. Vedanta demerger will result in five separate companies, with consequent listings on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).