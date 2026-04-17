Dividend stocks next week: CIE Automotive, Sanofi, Schaeffler to go ex-date

Dividend stocks next week: Investors looking to lock in dividend income next week should take note of several stocks going ex-dividend between April 22 and April 24, 2026. A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that it distributes to its shareholders as a reward for holding its stock. CIE Automotive India, Sanofi India, Crisil, and others will trade ex-dividend next week. Investors willing to claim the benefits of the dividend must own the stocks on or before the ex-dividend date. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.

According to BSE data, Sanofi India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹48 per share, followed by Schaeffler India ’s final dividend of ₹35 per share. Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend on April 22, while Schaeffler India’s record date is April 23.

ALSO READ: Angel One shares gain 8% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38% CIE Automotive India has also declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share, along with Huhtamaki India’s final dividend announcement of ₹ 2 per share. CIE Automotive India will trade ex-date on April 22, while Huhtamaki India will trade ex-date on April 23. Dividend stocks Ex-date Purpose Record date CIE Automotive India Ltd Apr 22, 2026 Final Dividend- ₹7 Apr 22, 2026 Sanofi India Ltd Apr 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹48 Apr 22, 2026 Crisil Ltd Apr 23, 2026 Interim Dividend- ₹9 Apr 23, 2026 Huhtamaki India Ltd Apr 23, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 Apr 23, 2026 Schaeffler India Ltd Apr 23 2026 Final Dividend - ₹35 Apr 23, 2026 Anlon Healthcare Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 Apr 24, 2026 Anlon Healthcare Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Stock Split from ₹10/- to ₹2/- Apr 24, 2026 String Metaverse Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Stock Split from ₹10/- to ₹1/- Apr 24, 2026 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend Apr 24, 2026 Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend Apr 24, 2026 Patanjali Foods Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend Apr 25, 2026 Vega Jewellers Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 Apr 24, 2026 Meanwhile, Crisil has declared an interim dividend, with the quantum yet to be disclosed. The record date for Crisil is set as April 23. Mold-Tek Technologies and Mold-Tek Packaging have both announced interim dividends, with record dates of April 24. Patanjali Foods has also declared an interim dividend, with a record date of April 25.