Dividend stocks: RIL, Ashok Leyland, 13 others to remain in focus next week

Shares of Reliance Industries, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Epigral, Ashok Leyland, Foseco India, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants, Navneet Education, Rallis India, Archean Chemical Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JSW Energy, Ponni Sugars (Erode), and QGO Finance, are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, June 1, 2026, to Friday, June 5, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.

According to exchange data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify for the corporate benefit. The companies, however, determine the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.