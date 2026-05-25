Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today
Shares of LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividendSI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today, Monday, May 25, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to earn passive income through dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for shareholders.
According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant because investors must own shares before this date to become eligible for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.
Among the announced payouts, Hatsun Agro Product
has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹10 per share, with May 26, 2026 fixed as the record date. Dhampur Sugar Mills
has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while GPT Infraprojects
has declared ₹1 per share for eligible shareholders.
Meanwhile, IRB Infrastructure Developers
has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. All four companies have aligned their record date with the ex-dividend date of May 26, 2026.
| Company
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| Dhampur Sugar Mills
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
| May 26, 2026
| GPT Infraprojects
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
| May 26, 2026
| Hatsun Agro Product
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
| May 26, 2026
| IRB Infrastructure Developers
| May 26, 2026
| Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
| May 26, 2026
Besides these, shares of LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend.