Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today

Dividend stocks today, Monday, May 25, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to earn passive income through dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for shareholders.

According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant because investors must own shares before this date to become eligible for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.