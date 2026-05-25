Home / Markets / News / Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today

Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today

Shares of LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend

Dividend stocks today
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SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:05 AM IST
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Dividend stocks today, Monday, May 25, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to earn passive income through dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for shareholders.
 
According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant because investors must own shares before this date to become eligible for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.
 
Among the announced payouts, Hatsun Agro Product has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹10 per share, with May 26, 2026 fixed as the record date. Dhampur Sugar Mills has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while GPT Infraprojects has declared ₹1 per share for eligible shareholders.
 
Meanwhile, IRB Infrastructure Developers has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. All four companies have aligned their record date with the ex-dividend date of May 26, 2026. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 May 26, 2026
GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 May 26, 2026
Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 May 26, 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 May 26, 2026
 
Besides these, shares of LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend.
 
Among them, LTM has announced an interim dividend of ₹53 per share for its shareholders, while Tata Consultancy Services has declared a final dividend of ₹31 per share. Tata Consumer Products and Siyaram Silk Mills have announced dividends of ₹10 and ₹4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders, according to BSE data.
 
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Topics :Stocks in focusdividend incomeHigh dividend stocksshare marketTCSMarkets

First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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