Dividend stocks: TVS Holdings, Ireda, 4 others to remain in focus today
Among the listed companies, TVS Holdings has announced the highest dividend, with the company deciding to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹86 per shareSI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, April 1, 2026:
Dalal Street investors looking to pocket additional income on their investments can take a look at the shares of TVS Holdings, Aster DM Healthcare, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CRISIL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), and Sundaram-Clayton today, as these companies have announced dividend payments for their shareholders.
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, April 2, 2026. Thus, investors willing to claim the benefits of the dividend must own the stocks on or before the ex-dividend date, which in this case is April 2. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.
Among the listed companies, TVS Holdings
has announced the highest dividend, with the company deciding to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹86 per share. The company has set Thursday, April 2, as the record date to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payment.
Rating agency CRISIL
follows with the announcement of a final dividend of ₹28 per share for its shareholders. The company has fixed April 3, 2026, as the record date for the said dividend.
Among others, Chennai Petroleum Corporation
has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹8 per share. It has set April 2 as the record date for the same.
| Company
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| TVS Holdings
| April 2, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹86
| April 2, 2026
| Aster DM Healthcare
| April 2, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹3
| April 3, 2026
| Chennai Petroleum Corporation
| April 2, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹8
| April 2, 2026
| CRISIL
| April 2, 2026
| Final Dividend - ₹28
| April 3, 2026
| Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
| April 2, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.60
| April 2, 2026
| Sundaram-Clayton
| April 2, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹4.50
| April 3, 2026
(Source: BSE) Sundaram-Clayton
, meanwhile, has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share, with the record date fixed as April 3.
Aster DM Healthcare
will pay its eligible shareholders an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. It has set April 3 as the record date for the said announcement.
State-owned Ireda
has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share for its eligible shareholders. The company has fixed April 2, 2026, as the record date for the said dividend.