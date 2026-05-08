Dividend Alert! IEX, Manappuram Finance, 8 others to go ex-date next week

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange, Manappuram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Kennametal India, NRB Bearings, PAE, Gopal Snacks, and HBG Hotels are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, May 11, 2026, to Friday, May 15, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Manappuram Finance May 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 May 11, 2026 PAE May 11, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 May 11, 2026 Godrej Consumer Products May 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 May 12, 2026 NRB Bearings May 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.25 May 13, 2026 Anand Rathi Wealth May 15, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 15, 2026 Aptus Value Housing Finance India May 15, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 May 15, 2026 Indian Energy Exchange May 15, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.00 May 15, 2026 Kennametal India May 15, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹40 May 15, 2026 Gopal Snacks May 15, 2026 Interim Dividend May 16, 2026 HBG Hotels May 15, 2026 Interim Dividend May 15, 2026

Additionally, Additionally, Indian Energy Exchange will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share, with May 15 set as the record date, while Manappuram Finance has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share and PAE has announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share. Both companies have fixed May 11, 2026, as the record date for shareholder eligibility. Meanwhile, Gopal Snacks has informed the exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, to consider and approve the declaration and payment of the third interim dividend for FY26, if any. The company has fixed May 16, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder entitlement for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend, subject to board approval.