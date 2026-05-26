Dividend watch! ITC, Page Industries, 6 other stocks to remain in focus

Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their equity investments may keep an eye on shares of Aptech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, ITC, and Page Industries, as these companies have announced dividend payouts for shareholders.

According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant as investors must hold shares before this date to qualify for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.

Among the announced payouts, Page Industries has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹150 per share, with May 27, 2026 fixed as the record date. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, while Aptech has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for eligible shareholders.