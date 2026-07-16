Dixon, Amber seen as key beneficiaries of PLI 2.0; upside may be limited

Some brokerages, however, believe the upside for Dixon may not be as major as it was under PLI 1.0.

JM Financial Research observes that while PLI 1.0 lifted Dixon’s margins by about 60 basis points, industry dynamics have changed. Under PLI 2.0, Dixon will receive incentives on incremental sales over its 2025-26 base, when it manufactured 32 million smartphones, making the incentive pool relatively smaller, analysts Shalin Choksy and Jignesh Thakur said. They also said that the greater emphasis on exports, where competition is far more intense than in the domestic market, could alter the way incentives are shared across the value chain.