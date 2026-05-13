Dixon Technologies: Vivo JV delay, PLI expiry cloud near-term outlook

Dixon Technologies share price

Dixon Technologies’ March quarter (Q4FY26) results have raised concerns around the company’s near-term growth outlook, with brokerages turning cautious due to weak smartphone demand, elevated component costs, and uncertainty around the continuation of PLI-linked benefits.

While they remain constructive on Dixon Tech’s long-term electronics manufacturing opportunity, they caution that earnings growth and margins could remain under pressure over the next few quarters.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player reported a consolidated revenue of ₹10,510.5 crore for The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player reported a consolidated revenue of ₹10,510.5 crore for Q4FY26 , up 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while reported profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹256.4 crore, falling 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Adjusted for minority interest, the net profit came at ₹192.4 crore, up 28 per cent on year.

Ebitda came in at ₹408.4 crore, though margins contracted 40 basis points annually to 3.9 per cent. The company’s key mobile and EMS segment, which contributes around 90 per cent of revenue, grew just 4 per cent during the quarter. Shares of Dixon Technologies, however, rose 5.5 per cent to ₹10,696 on the NSE in the intraday trade, rebounding from a 6-per cent slide seen over the past week. The stock hs declined over 12 per cent in CY-2026. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today | Vodafone Idea Ebitda came in at ₹408.4 crore, though margins contracted 40 basis points annually to 3.9 per cent. The company’s key mobile and EMS segment, which contributes around 90 per cent of revenue, grew just 4 per cent during the quarter.Shares of Dixon Technologies, however, rose 5.5 per cent to ₹10,696 on the NSE in the intraday trade, rebounding from a 6-per cent slide seen over the past week. The stock hs declined over 12 per cent in CY-2026. Why were Dixon Tech’s Q4 results weak? Dixon Technologies’ smartphone volumes came in at 5.6 million units during the quarter, significantly below the management’s guidance of around 7 million units, dragged largely due to softer consumer demand amid elevated chip and memory prices, which have pushed up smartphone prices globally.

According to analysts at JM Financial, demand moderation played out for Dixon in Q4 as the smartphone industry is facing supply-chain-related pricing pressures with semiconductor costs rising sharply due to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand. “For FY27, Dixon has guided for flat volumes, excluding Vivo volumes. We, however, believe, given the current situation, flat volumes too look optimistic,” JM Financial said. Equirus Securities also flagged concerns around slowing smartphone demand and the absence of production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits in FY27. The brokerage said the expiry of PLI incentives -- worth nearly ₹350 crore for Dixon in FY26 -- could dent profitability.

“Lower smartphone volumes and the absence of PLI incentives in FY27 could keep margins under pressure despite rising average selling prices,” Equirus said. Dixon, it added, operates on a cost-plus manufacturing model, where higher selling prices do not meaningfully boost profitability if volumes remain weak. Analysts, on average, forecast an increase of 12-15 per cent in smartphone ASPs through FY27. ALSO READ: Pine Labs falls 10% intraday, 31% from listing price on IPO lock-in expiry Dixon, it added, operates on a cost-plus manufacturing model, where higher selling prices do not meaningfully boost profitability if volumes remain weak. Analysts, on average, forecast an increase of 12-15 per cent in smartphone ASPs through FY27. Delayed approval to Vivo JV Moreover, the pending approval for Dixon Tech’s proposed joint venture with Vivo has added another layer of uncertainty over volume growth.

While the management remains confident of receiving government approval soon, analysts believe the delay could impact growth expectations for FY27 as Vivo could potentially contribute annualised smartphone volumes of 22-23 million units once operational. Analysts cut earnings estimates Equirus Securities reduced its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1-2 per cent, while JM Financial cut FY27 Ebitda estimates by 2.8 per cent and EPS estimates by 2.3 per cent. “Dixon operates on a fixed-fee model, being remunerated in the form of a fixed conversion fee per unit manufactured. Hence, as volumes get impacted, absolute Ebitda should see an impact, and not see significant support from rising ASPs. We, thus, cut FY27/28 Ebitda estimates more than revenue estimates,” JM Financial, retaining an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of ₹11,200.

Equirus Securities, meanwhile, revised its rating to ‘Add’ from ‘Long’ and revised the target price to ₹ 11,000 from ₹10,510. Emkay Global, however, is more conservative, sharply reducing its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 27-29 per cent. The brokerage attributed the downgrade to lower smartphone volumes, lack of contribution from the Vivo JV, and delays in backward integration benefits. “We cut FY27E/28E EPS by 27-29 per cent, factoring in lower smartphone volume, nil volume from Vivo, along with pressure on mobile business EBITDA margins due to lapse of PLI and delay in backward integration,” Emkay said. The brokerage also lowered its target price on the stock to ₹12,500 from ₹15,200, though it retained a ‘Buy’ recommendation.