Dixon-Vivo JV receives much-awaited nod; Nomura sees modest upside in stock

Shares of Dixon Technologies today gained 4 per cent intraday after the company secured the much-awaited government approval to set up its joint venture (JV) with Vivo Mobile India (VMI).

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹13,875 and climbed to the day's high of ₹14,030.

The stock erased the gains as the session progressed and was trading 0.38 per cent higher at ₹13,500 as of 1:20 PM.

Dixon Technologies shares have outperformed the markets in 2026 so far, rallying 11 per cent as against a 7.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Post government approval for the JV, Nomura has retained a 'Buy' rating on Dixon Technologies, with a target price at ₹13,813. The target implies an upside of 2 per cent from the CMP.

The JV has now been executed with Dixon holding a 51 per cent stake while VMI holds 49 per cent, the company said. The JV will undertake a part of VMI's OEM orders. According to Nomura, the JV, which could start operations from September 2026, improves volume visibility for Dixon. The company currently has an 18 per cent share in mobiles, producing over 33 million units. If it captures a 70 per cent share in VMI, Dixon can increase production to nearly 60 million units over the next few years, capturing around 35 per cent to 38 per cent industry share.

"The JV will likely provide significant scale benefit and medium-term volume visibility in mobiles for Dixon (potential to capture ~35-38% industry share) and scope of margin improvement from backward integration," Nomura said. The report noted that VMI is a leading player (in volume terms) in India with around 23 per cent market share (as of CY25), producing nearly 35 million units. Any future announcements of PLI for smartphone exports could mean additional upside in the estimates, the brokerage said. "Moreover, the large scale provides scope for backward integration which can drive margin improvement. Dixon is already ramping up camera and display modules which expand value addition," the report said.