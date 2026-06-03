The Nifty Realty index was down 2 per cent at 758 in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid weakness in the broader market. In comparison, the Nifty declined 1.1 per cent to 23,220 levels.
So far this financial year (FY27), the Nifty Realty index
outperformed the Nifty, gaining 16.5 percent compared to the latter index's 3.9 percent gain.
From an industry point of view, analysts believe that the real-estate market is transitioning into a more mature phase of the housing cycle, but caution that it may not see the vertical growth seen over the last four years. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza believes that key realty stocks - DLF, Sobha and Lodha - are precariously placed on the charts, wherein breach of key support levels could may them vulnerable for a further downside.
Here's a detailed technical outlook on DLF, Lodha and Sobha by Bonanza:
Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza
DLF
Current Market Price: ₹575
Virat Jagad of Bonanza believes that DLF
remains in a broader corrective trend as the stock continues to trade within a long-term descending channel, indicating that sellers still dominate the higher levels.
"Despite a modest recovery, the stock remains below its key medium- and long-term moving averages, which are acting as overhead resistance," highlights Jagad.
For the technical structure to improve meaningfully, the analyst reckons DLF needs to sustain above ₹610–₹650 rane, where major resistance levels are placed. A breakout above the channel resistance could trigger a stronger upmove towards 700–750, says Jagad.
For now, the analyst sees ₹540 as a crucial support; below which the stock may face renewed selling pressure.
Lodha
Current Market Price: ₹878 Lodha Developers
is currently trading in a consolidation phase after a sharp recovery from its March lows. The stock is hovering around the 20-day EMA but remains below its 100-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the broader trend is yet to turn decisively bullish, says the analyst from Bonanza.
"The recent price action near the ₹900-₹920 zone suggests the presence of supply, as the stock has repeatedly failed to sustain above this resistance area," notes Jagad.
The analyst sees immediate support for the stock near ₹850–₹860, below this, he cautions that the stock may slip toward ₹820. On the upside, Jagas says that a sustained move above ₹920 could open the door for a rally towards ₹970–1,000 levels.
Sobha
Current Market Price: ₹1,368
Sobha
is displaying a weak-to-neutral technical setup as the stock continues to consolidate near the crucial support zone of ₹1,360–₹1,370. The stock is trading below the 100-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the broader trend remains under pressure, says Jagad.
The repeated inability to sustain above ₹1,420–1,450 reflects persistent supply at higher levels, he adds.
Jagad cautions that a decisive breakdown below ₹1,360 could accelerate selling pressure towards ₹1,300–1,280 levels. On the upside, he reckons that the stock needs to reclaim ₹1,420 convincingly to revive bullish sentiment and target ₹1,500 levels. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.