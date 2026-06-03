DLF, Sobha, Lodha: Bonanza decodes trading strategy in top realty stocks

Virat Jagad, technical analyst at Bonanza believes that DLF, Sobha and Lodha are precariously placed on the charts, wherein a breach of key supports could make them vulnerable to further downside.

Technical outlook on realty stocks - DLF, Sobha and Lodha by Bonanza suggests a cautions bias. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)