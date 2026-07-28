DMart share price crashes 7%: What's weighing on this RK Damani stock?

DMart share price today: Shares of Radhakishan Damani-owned Shares of Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts , which operates the DMart retail chain, tumbled nearly 7 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the management's FY27 store expansion guidance fell short of Street expectations.

The stock opened flat at ₹4,027.70 before slipping to an intraday low of ₹3,755.10 on the NSE.

As of 2:30 PM, DMart shares were trading 3.8 per cent lower at ₹3,873. The decline was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading activity. As per NSE data, nearly 2 million shares changed hands, compared with just 0.4 million shares traded in the previous session. DMart: FY27 store expansion guidance

Notably, the management has indicated a store expansion target of around 15 per cent annually, implying approximately 75 new stores, which is below the market's expectation of 80-100 additions. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that while there has been no major negative corporate announcement from DMart today, the stock appears to have reacted negatively to the management's comments during the analyst interaction. Given the company's already moderating growth profile, Sunny said that a slower rollout of stores could constrain revenue growth over the medium term. "In addition, management did not provide any indication of a meaningful recovery in like-for-like sales growth, a metric that has been trending lower over the last three years, raising concerns around future earnings momentum," he said, while noting that management has also acknowledged the challenge of quick commerce, which is already flattening growth in metro cities for the company.

For the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY27), DMart had reported an 11.33 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹860.44 crore. Its revenue from operations was up 14.9 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore during the quarter under review. During the quarter, Avenue Supermarts added three new stores, taking the total store count to 503. DMart stock: Should you buy? According to Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, DMart has been witnessing heightened volatility over the past few months, with the stock currently consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern. Technically, it continues to trade below its 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a weak short-term trend.