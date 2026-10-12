DMart stock down 3%: Why brokerages are mixed on RK Damani co after Q2 show

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart’s second-quarter results for FY27 drew mixed reactions from brokerages, with healthy sales growth and a recovery in like-for-like growth offset by margin pressure, rising costs and intensifying competition from quick-commerce players.

The stock opened nearly flat at ₹1,630 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,679 on the NSE, up 3.3 per cent. At 11:59 AM, Mastek shares were trading at ₹1,638.20, up around 0.80 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 1.11 per cent at 22,352.70.

Brokerage view on DMart

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage noted that MOFSL Q2FY27 result showed a slightly weaker margin print but LFL growth recovered to 9.5 per cent. The company added 15 stores/0.7m sqft area to reach to 518 stores and 21.4m sqft. This implies an average store size of 46.7k sqft. For stores added in 2Q, the average store size is higher than the existing average of 41.3k sqft.

MOFSL noted that DMart’s standalone profit after tax rose around 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹800 crore, but came in 7 per cent below MOFSL’s estimates. The profit margin declined by 0.4 percentage points to 4.2 per cent, mainly due to an 87 per cent increase in interest costs and a 29 per cent fall in other income, as the company borrowed more money to expand its stores. Elara Capital The brokerage noted that DMart posted an 18.4 per cent y-o-y sales growth, supported by healthy 9.5 per cent LFL growth. However, weaker new-store throughput remains a concern, while store additions are progressing in line with expectations. Ebitda margin declined 28bps y-o-y despite stable gross margins.

Elara Capital has reduced its earnings per share estimates for the financial years 2028 and 2029 by 4–5 per cent and lowered its target price for DMart to ₹4,200 from ₹4,700. The brokerage has maintained its Accumulate rating on the stock. The brokerage also added that store additions were in line, with 18 stores added in H1FY27, representing 20 per cent of our FY27E estimate of 90 store additions, broadly in line with historical contribution in H1. PL Capital PL Capital has cut its earnings estimates for the financial years 2027, 2028 and 2029 by 4.4 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively. The brokerage has downgraded its rating on DMart from Hold to Reduce, citing rising competition from quick-commerce companies.

It added that gross margin remained under pressure as D’Mart was unable to pass on commodity inflation amid heightened competition from QC players, with no meaningful competitive relief in sight. PL Capital added that, moreover, D’Mart Ready is confined to 11 cities and D’Mart does not have any new playbook to counter and participate in the fast consumer shift towards QC. DMart Q2FY27 result Avenue Supermarts reported an increase of 8.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹742.98 crore for the September quarter, on a year-on-year basis. The company had posted a net profit of ₹684.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.