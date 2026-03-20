Dairy companies need ₹4-5/litre hike to protect margins, says ICICI Sec

ICICI Securities believes dairy companies’ margins may squeeze in calendar year 2026 (CY26) amid rising milk procurement prices, higher packaging costs, and freight inflation unless they take selling price hikes of ₹4-5 per litre.

The brokerage has ‘Add’ on Dodla Dairy and Hatsun Agro Products and ‘Hold’ on Heritage Foods. It values dairy stocks using the DCF methodology (WACC and target ranging from 10-13 per cent and 3-6 per cent, respectively).

ICICI Securities said milk procurement prices, which were already in inflationary territory in the first nine months of FY26, have risen sharply by ₹3-4 per litre in Q4FY26. It attributed the spike to a weaker-than-expected flush season, a rise in butter exports, and lower inventories of butter and skimmed milk powder (SMP) in India, as well as expectations of a strong summer in calendar year 2026.

Procurement inflation outpaces realisation growth ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 760 pts; Nifty above 23,200; PSU Bank stocks shine ICICI Securities noted that the increase in selling prices has lagged the jump in procurement costs, leaving dairy companies unable to fully offset input inflation. The brokerage believes companies are deliberately delaying price hikes to protect demand ahead of the peak summer season. As a result, gross margins are likely to remain under pressure in Q4FY26 and potentially in Q1FY27. State elections may delay price hikes The report said state elections in April-May 2026 could restrict the ability of both cooperatives and private dairies to raise prices in the near term.

While cooperative players have held back milk price increases, private companies have also delayed hikes. ICICI Securities said price increases of around ₹4-5 per litre by the end of Q1FY27 would be critical to preserving margins in FY27. Packaging and freight costs add to pressure Apart from milk inflation, the brokerage flagged a likely increase in packaging costs, driven by higher prices of crude-linked inputs such as plastics and derivatives. Though the current impact is moderate due to raw material inventory held by dairy companies, ICICI Securities expects the pressure to intensify in Q1FY27, especially if West Asia crisis persists and crude prices remain elevated.

ALSO READ: Bulls fight back as Sensex zooms 1100 pts, Nifty above 23,300: Key reasons It also warned that higher crude prices and rupee depreciation could eventually push up diesel costs, hurting freight expenses. Dairy companies typically incur 3-4 per cent of sales on freight, while distribution channels also bear additional logistics costs. Butter exports tighten domestic supply The brokerage said India’s butter exports have increased sharply in recent months due to robust international demand. However, this has reduced domestic inventories and tightened the availability of milk-related commodities that usually help cushion shortages. ICICI Securities noted that companies that were earlier net sellers have now turned net buyers, indicating tighter supply conditions in the market.