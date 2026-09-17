Domestic demand for non-ferrous metals set to rise 8-9% in FY27

Hindalco Industries says the aluminium outlook is constructive with stronger pricing supported by supply-side disruptions. Management highlighted that the global market will remain in 1 mt deficit in calendar year 2026 (CY26), primarily due to the West Asia conflict and closure of the Mozal smelter. The India aluminium business is delivering industry-leading profitability.

Copper profitability is also resilient with record Ebitda in Q1FY27, supported by stronger sulphuric acid realisations. Copper concentrate availability is secure. The Novelis recovery is progressing, with adjusted Ebitda improving in Q1. Structural cost savings have reached an annualised run-rate of $225 million, with management reiterating a target of $350-400 million by FY28-end. Favourable scrap spreads are expected to provide additional margin support. The Oswego hot mill has restarted successfully and is moving towards normalisation. FY27 will be a high-capex year for India, limiting meaningful deleveraging. Novelis leverage is expected to peak during Q2FY27 before declining. All major upstream projects, including alumina refinery and aluminium smelter expansions, were on schedule.