Domestic travel momentum to drive Indian Hotels' medium-term growth

Anand Rathi Research expects the company's revenue to clock 15 per cent annual growth over FY26-28, with occupancy reaching 72.1 per cent in FY28 and average room rate growth of 8-10 per cent. As the majority of operating leverage from lower employee expenses and power and fuel costs has already played out over FY20-25 (leading to a margin expansion of around 1,155 bps to 33.2 per cent in FY25), the brokerage expects only revenue-led operating leverage going forward, with margins expanding to 35.5 per cent by FY28 from 32.6 per cent in FY26. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹845.