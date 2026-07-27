Downgrades on motor business uncertainty to weigh on ICICI Lombard

The absence of a motor TP tariff hike, and competition driving premium declines in the fire segment, were key concerns. The ₹165 crore of provisions in response to the Supreme Court ruling of June 11 is because ICICIGI is setting a minimum threshold of ₹30,000 a month when determining compensation for a motor accident victim who is a homemaker.

Capital gains declined by more than 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹188 crore, with net profit falling to ₹403 crore from ₹747 crore a year ago. The GDPI growth was 8 per cent Y-o-Y, in line with the industry. The fire segment premium declined 32 per cent against 27 per cent Y-o-Y for the industry. The overall underwriting loss was ₹630 crore, compared with ₹290 crore a year ago. Competition is high in motor OD and motor TP. The Supreme Court ruling will lead to a deterioration in the claims ratio in the segment. The industry says a motor TP tariff hike is needed to offset the impact.