Downgrades on motor business uncertainty to weigh on ICICI Lombard

The investment book is up 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60,580 crore, with investment leverage of 3.6 times. The investment yield, excluding capital gains of ₹183 crore, deteriorated by 7 basis points Y-o-Y and 77 basis points Q-o-Q to 6.5 per cent, while the investment yield including capital gains was 5.9 per cent (down 358 basis points Y-o-Y). Investment income was ₹1,130 crore. The adjusted net profit was down 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The absolute investment yield for Q1FY27 was 7.6 per cent, lower than 9.2 per cent in Q1FY26. The portfolio mix stood at 36.3 per cent in corporate bonds, 35.7 per cent in government securities and 18.0 per cent in equity (including ETFs).