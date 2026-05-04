Dr. Lal PathLabs shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹1,641.7 per share. However, at 11:26 AM, Dr. Lal PathLabs’ share price pared some gains and was trading 17.68 per cent higher at ₹1,610 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.97 per cent at 77,661.29.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q4 results highlights:

Diagnostics major Dr Lal PathLabs reported a 15.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 from ₹156 crore to ₹132 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The company attributed the drop to a one-time tax benefit of ₹41 crore recorded in Q4 FY25 due to the company’s liquidation of its subsidiary, Suburban Diagnostics (India) Private Limited (SDPL).

Without this one-off item, the normalised consolidated net profit figure for Q4 FY25 goes down to ₹115 crore, indicating a 15.1 per cent growth in Q4 FY26, according to DLPL’s investor presentation for the March quarter. Check detailed results here It recorded a 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue from operations to ₹702 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹659.8 crore in the year-ago period. Brokerages’ view on Dr. Lal PathLabs Nomura | Buy | Target hiked to ₹1,860 from ₹1,800 Nomura has raised its target price on Dr Lal PathLabs, based on an unchanged 45x March 2028 earnings per share (EPS) of ₹41.3. The brokerage has revised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates up by 0.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, factoring in higher revenue growth and lower Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins in line with management guidance.

At the current market price, Dr Lal PathLabs is trading at 38x Nomura's March 2027 EPS estimate of ₹36.1 — below the 40-60x price-to-earnings (P/E) range that prevailed over the past three years and close to seven-year lows. The brokerage believes the stock should at least trade at the upper end of its pre-COVID valuation range of 40-45x one-year forward EPS. READ | Auto stocks gain on strong April sales; Maruti Suzuki up 5%, Bajaj Auto 3% Nomura's valuation case rests on three pillars — strong volume growth, a robust balance sheet that provides headroom for acquisitions, and an EPS CAGR of 15 per cent over FY26-29, ahead of the 14 per cent delivered over FY16-19. A higher dividend payout compared to pre-COVID levels further supports the premium multiple, in the brokerage's view.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹1,740 Dr Lal PathLabs delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance. The core geography of Delhi NCR continued to deliver double-digit growth, reflecting the sustained momentum from the company's strategy of expanding network infrastructure, reinvigorating channel partners, and improving its test menu. Emkay increased its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates by 3 per cent each, factoring in a stable pricing environment and the company's demonstrated execution capabilities. The brokerage believes the improving trajectory of Swasthfit and the Suburban business lends comfort to management's guidance of early-to-mid-teens revenue growth in FY27. Emkay also noted that rising consumer awareness and preference for organised diagnostics players should benefit Dr Lal PathLabs' leadership position over the medium term.

READ | Zen Technologies tanks 14% on releasing weak Q4 results; PAT down 69% YoY The brokerage flagged Dr Lal's strong net-cash balance sheet, industry-leading margins, and stable return ratios as key valuation supports. JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target cut to ₹2,072 from ₹2,075 The brokerage has retained a 'Buy' on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target price of ₹2,072, based on 48x FY28 EPS, maintaining it as the brokerage's top pick in the diagnostics sector. Dr Lal PathLabs reported a strong Q4FY26, with revenue growing 17 per cent Y-o-Y — exceeding JM Financial's estimate by approximately 4 per cent — driven by approximately 8 per cent patient volume growth, with the balance coming from price realisation. Sample volume grew approximately 13 per cent Y-o-Y. SwasthFit's contribution improved approximately 200 basis points Y-o-Y to 28 per cent in Q4.

Management raised its growth guidance to early-to-mid-teens for FY27, with Ebitda margin expected to remain flat Y-o-Y on account of expansion. The company also indicated potential price hikes a few quarters down the line. JM Financial expects Dr Lal PathLabs to deliver revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGRs of 14 per cent, 16 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over the next two years, with a strong possibility of further upgrades to these estimates. The stock is currently trading at 38x FY27 EPS and 32x FY28 EPS — approximately a 30 per cent discount to its historical average. With growth accelerating and concerns around online competition subsiding, the brokerage expects sector multiples to re-rate higher.