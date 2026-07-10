Dr Reddy's drops 4% on semaglutide setback; should investors buy the dip?

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) shares came under pressure on Friday, July 10, falling as much as 3.74 per cent to ₹1,222 apiece after the pharmaceutical major said it would miss its annual semaglutide production target of 12 million pens for FY27 due to supply disruptions caused by quality issues in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the drug.

The stock, however, pared some of its losses during early trade. At 9:58 am, DRL shares were trading at ₹1,239.40, down 1.75 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 246 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 24,209.45.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification due to issues associated with the API used in the product. Addressing investors, chief executive officer Erez Israeli said the affected API batch was part of the company’s scale-up process aimed at increasing semaglutide production. “While this issue affects our production timelines, we expect to produce 6 to 7 million pens in the third and fourth quarters of FY27, apart from the pens already sold,” Israeli said during an investor call. He added that the impurity was, on a prima facie basis, linked to a reaction-related process in the specific API batch, which could degrade the formulation.

The company said an investigation is underway to identify the root cause and implement corrective measures to ensure product quality. Israeli, however, maintained that the issue would not affect ongoing operations. He also said there was no impact on patient safety or the product’s existing global regulatory filings. However, commercial supplies of the product will remain delayed until the issue is resolved and manufacturing processes are revalidated. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold? Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities have retained their 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,335, while noting that the semaglutide scale-up has hit a temporary speed bump, with execution remaining the key monitorable.

The brokerage highlighted that DRL has temporarily paused commercial semaglutide API supplies after identifying an out-of-specification impurity in a scale-up validation batch. Management clarified that the issue is process-related, with no impact on patient safety, regulatory filings, or products already supplied to OneSource or the market. Choice commercial API supplies to OneSource to resume by October 2026, with market resupply beginning from November 2026, translating into production of around 6-7 million pens during the third and fourth quarters of FY27. Management has also reiterated that underlying demand remains robust, although a potential inventory write-down is likely, with the quantum expected to be disclosed along with the Q1 FY27 results.

"We had not factored in any meaningful semaglutide contribution in our estimates and, therefore, expect a limited impact on our forecasts. However, we remain watchful on execution and await successful resumption of supplies before building in a meaningful semaglutide ramp-up," said the brokerage. JM Financial, meanwhile, maintained its 'Buy' rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories and reiterated a target price of ₹1,561, valuing the stock at 20x FY28 estimated earnings. "We believe the company will be able to ramp up its operations to the previously guided levels by FY28. In addition, the Abatacept opportunity in FY28 should drive the EPS to ₹78. The stock currently trades at 16x FY28E earnings, which we view as attractive given the upcoming growth catalysts," said the brokerage in a report.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), however, maintained a 'Neutral' rating while trimming their target price by 5 per cent to ₹1,210 per share. Factoring in the slower semaglutide ramp-up, the brokerage cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by around 11 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. "While earnings are likely to remain under pressure in FY27 amid lower gRevlimid contribution and delayed semaglutide supplies, we expect recovery from FY28 onwards, driven by normalization in semaglutide sales, improving base business growth, and potential Abatacept approval. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a revised target price of ₹1,210," said MOFSL.