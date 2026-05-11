Dr Reddy's Q4 preview: Lower US sales to drag earnings; profit may dip 34%

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 preview: Indian pharma companies are expected to report aggregate sales growth of 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), although Ebitda growth remains muted at roughly 1 per cent due to an elevated base in the US business. While benign raw material prices and a recovery in domestic acute demand are providing support, these gains are being partly offset by higher freight costs stemming from the US-Iran conflict, according to the brokerages.

For Dr Reddy’s, while the US business faces a high base, the underlying core portfolio remains stable. A key highlight for the quarter is the launch of generic semaglutide, which provided a tailwind in March and is expected to accelerate growth heading into fiscal year 2027.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 results expectations According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr Reddy's net profit is expected to come at ₹1,035 crore , marking a moderate 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease, on average, as against ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY25). However, on a quarterly basis, the company's bottom line is projected to decrease by 13 per cent. The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to decline 3.35 per cent to ₹8,220 crore, on average, as compared to ₹8,506 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to fall by 5.8 compared to ₹8,726.8 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Brokerages expected the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to decline over 20 per cent to ₹1,629 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹2,051 crore in the year-ago period. It is expected to fall around 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹1,895 crore in the previous quarter. Here's how analysts expect Dr Reddy's Labs to perform in Q4FY26: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Dr Reddy’s to see a 10 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall sales, primarily dragged down by a sharp 33 per cent Q-o-Q drop in North America revenues to $226 million. This decline is largely attributed to the tapering off of generic Revlimid, with the brokerage baking in nil contribution due to patent expiry alongside one-time shelf stock adjustments.

YES Securities and PL Capital also share this cautious outlook, noting that the US business will likely witness a decline or remain in low single digits as the Revlimid tailwind fades. In contrast, the domestic market remains a significant growth driver, with Centrum Broking and Kotak projecting double-digit expansion for the India business between 15 per cent and 18 per cent Y-o-Y. This performance is expected to be fueled by key therapies and the integration of the Nestle and Sanofi portfolios. Kotak also anticipates volume-led growth of 26 per cent in Russia and steady gains in Europe. On the profitability front, Kotak expects consolidated Ebitda to decline 30 per cent Y-o-Y with margins contracting to 19 per cent due to lower gross margins and the loss of high-margin generic contributions.