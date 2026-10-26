Dr Reddy's share price spurts 4% post Q2 earnings; analysts upgrade rating

Analysts at Systematix Institutional Research and Elara Securities upgraded rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock from 'Hold' to 'Buy' and 'Reduce' to 'Accumulate', respectively.

Dr Reddy's Labs share price jumped 4% on Monday after brokerages upgraded rating on stock post q2 earnings