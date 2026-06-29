Dr Reddys gains over 4%; hits 52-week high on near 3X jump in volume

Share price of Dr Reddys Laboratories jumped to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,410 - up 4.4 per cent in Monday's intra-day trade backed by strong volume. The stock now trades near its life-time high of ₹1,413 registered in August 2024. The stock is seen trading with a positive bias for the last six trading sessions, and has soared over 11 per cent during this period. At 9:46 AM, Dr Reddys stock was up 4.1 per cent at ₹1,405. The counter saw trades of around 1.95 lakh shares on the BSE as against the two-week average volume of around 72,000 shares.Trading volume was nearly 3-fold the average volume on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex was up marginally at 77,130 levels.
Dr Reddys gets 7 USFDA observations for Hyderabad biologics plant
Dr Reddys in an exchange filing on Thursday after market hours said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-license inspection (PLI) of its biologics manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, and issued a Form 483 with seven observations. "This is to inform you that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a Pre-License Inspection (PLI) at our biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted between June 16 and June 25, 2026. We have been issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the company release stated. This is also in continuation of the earlier inspections and corresponding disclosures made to the stock exchanges on October 12, 2023 and September 13, 2025, the release added. Key corporate actions in July Dr Reddys has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share, which will be paid to eligible shareholders as per the set record date of July 10, 2026. Further, the company is scheduled to announce its Q1FY26 results on July 22. "Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing last week. Launches Bosutinib tablets in US Earlier in June, Dr Reddys announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib tablets 400 mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif, in the United States, expanding its oncology portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to improving patient access to affordable, high-quality medicines. The company said it collaborated with MSN Laboratories Private Limited ('MSN'), a leading pharmaceutical company in India, on this product. Dr. Reddys holds the exclusive marketing rights for the product in the United States. MSN is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product. According to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data, the Bosulif brand (400mg) had US sales of approximately $253.8 million for the latest 12-month period ended April 2026, the company said in a media release.