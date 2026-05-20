Dredging Corporation of India share price

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) surged 14.4 per cent to ₹1,151 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company has zoomed 33 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 09:37 AM; DCIL stock was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹1,147.45, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 74,836. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 2.66 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,245.90 on January 30, 2026.

What’s driving Dredging Corporation stock price? DCIL is India's premier dredging organization under the consortium of four major ports - Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority and Deendayal Port Authority. For the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), DCIL posted robust profit after tax (PAT) of ₹86.91 crore, against ₹21.40 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹478.23 crore during the quarter. DCIL achieved a historic milestone by posting its highest-ever annual turnover of ₹1,214.09 crore during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the best performance since its inception over the last five decades. The company reported PAT of ₹4.75 crore for FY26, as against a net loss of ₹27.46 crore in FY25.

The company successfully navigated multiple operational challenges including rising fuel prices, increased operational costs and intense pricing pressures while still delivering an impressive operational profit (EBITA) ₹253.46 crore for the FY26. Despite challenging global economic conditions and persistent inflationary pressures triggered by volatile geopolitical developments across the world, DCIL demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the year, the company said. READ | Coforge reclaims 100-DMA; 5 reasons why Geojit is bullish on this IT stock The management reiterated that DCIL remains fully committed to sustaining this growth trajectory and further strengthening its position as the nation's leading dredging company. The company has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of ₹1,500 crore during the financial year 2026-27.

DCIL – CareEdge Ratings rationale DCIL has nearly five decades of experience in the dredging sector, providing services to major and non-major ports, naval establishments, fishing harbours, power plants, shipyards, and other maritime organisations. The company has capabilities to undertake capital dredging for creation and deepening of harbours and presently is majorly involved in maintenance dredging to maintain required draft across ports along India's ~7,500 km coastline. DCIL executes dredging contracts for reputed ports, which are typically renewed annually. The top five orders accounted for 83 per cent of the order book, while reliance on promoter ports increased to 43 per cent. Commissioning of India's largest dredger, DCI Dredge Godavari, scheduled for October 2026, is expected to enhance capacity and support both maintenance and capital dredging orders, thereby improving scale and revenue profile over the medium term, CareEdge Ratings said in its rationale.