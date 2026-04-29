Dubai removes real estate investment limit for two-year investor visa
Experts laud timing of Dubai's move to ease investor visa norms, which could revive interest among Indian buyers amid recent geopolitical uncertaintySanket Koul New Delhi
Dubai has scrapped the minimum property value (MPV) requirement for solo investors seeking two-year residency visas, making the market more accessible amid recent geopolitical jitters owing to the West Asia conflict .
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) in an update on Wednesday on the DLD Cube platform for investor visa and real estate services, set a 400,000 Emirati dirham floor price for joint buyers, while removing the 750,000 dirham threshold for solo buyers.
"Dubai has just rewritten the rules of engagement for the global mid-market. Dropping the 750,000 dirham visa requirement is a brilliant, aggressive play to convert renters into long-term residents. It tells the working professional: you don’t need to buy luxury to belong here,” said Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist & CEO, Proact Luxury Real Estate.
“The genius, however, lies in the 400,000 dirham floor for joint buyers — a necessary guardrail that keeps out the ‘visa-pooling’ crowd,” she added.
The reset repositions the affordable and secondary markets, according to market watchers. This shows that Dubai is looking beyond billionaire capital to actively engineer a stable, resident-first economy, the added.
“The timing couldn’t be better,” Ojha added.
The West Asia conflict that began on February 28 dented Dubai’s luxury market momentum, sparking what some sector experts noted as a “temporary sentiment shock” with slower bookings and selective buying by high networth individuals (HNIs). While there were no mass exits from trophy assets such as Palm Jumeirah, a few discounted resales were attributed to liquidity strains rather than flight risks.
Dubai recorded transactions worth 917 billion dirhams in 2025. Indians continue to hold their investments in the Emirati state while scouting for value buys, Anuj Puri, chairman and founder of property consultancy Anarock, told Business Standard earlier. Shekhar Patel, national president of real estate developers’ body Credai has, however, predicted a two to three year investment slowdown and diversification to India.
The visa easing announcement is set to counter any prospective lull, further attracting India's growing HNIs to mid-tier properties in Dubai. It is expected to spur a surge in transactions in 2026.
The move also revitalises Dubai’s secondary and affordable segments, drawing salaried Indians who were previously reluctant to enter the market due to high entry costs. Indians were among the top foreign buyers in Dubai, making up 22 per cent of residential deals in 2025. They stand to benefit most from this move with rental yields of 6-9 per cent.