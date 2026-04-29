Dubai removes real estate investment limit for two-year investor visa

Dubai has scrapped the minimum property value (MPV) requirement for solo investors seeking two-year residency visas, making the market more accessible amid recent geopolitical jitters owing to the West Asia conflict .

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) in an update on Wednesday on the DLD Cube platform for investor visa and real estate services, set a 400,000 Emirati dirham floor price for joint buyers, while removing the 750,000 dirham threshold for solo buyers.

"Dubai has just rewritten the rules of engagement for the global mid-market. Dropping the 750,000 dirham visa requirement is a brilliant, aggressive play to convert renters into long-term residents. It tells the working professional: you don’t need to buy luxury to belong here,” said Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist & CEO, Proact Luxury Real Estate.

“The genius, however, lies in the 400,000 dirham floor for joint buyers — a necessary guardrail that keeps out the ‘visa-pooling’ crowd,” she added. The reset repositions the affordable and secondary markets, according to market watchers. This shows that Dubai is looking beyond billionaire capital to actively engineer a stable, resident-first economy, the added. “The timing couldn’t be better,” Ojha added. The West Asia conflict that began on February 28 dented Dubai’s luxury market momentum, sparking what some sector experts noted as a “temporary sentiment shock” with slower bookings and selective buying by high networth individuals (HNIs). While there were no mass exits from trophy assets such as Palm Jumeirah, a few discounted resales were attributed to liquidity strains rather than flight risks.