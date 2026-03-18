The given chart of P/B-wise market breadth for the Nifty Microcap 250 highlights a consistent relationship between valuation dispersion and index turning points. The data suggests that extreme compression in P/B multiples often precedes price stabilisation and eventual recovery.

A key observation is that whenever more than 75 per cent of stocks trade below a P/B multiple of 6, the index tends to be near a cyclical bottom. While this signal does not indicate an immediate reversal, it has historically acted as a high-probability zone for accumulation, where downside risk begins to be limited and smart money gradually builds positions.

In addition, a sharper near-term trigger emerges when over 30 per cent of stocks fall below a P/B of 2. This reflects deep value conditions across the broader market and has often been followed by short-term upside momentum. Notably, a similar setup was seen in the period before June 2023, when the index went through a consolidation phase with such percentage of stocks with PBV below 2 were above 30 per cent before delivering a strong rally. At present, this metric stands at 31 per cent, placing the market in a zone where the probability of a tactical bounce is rising. However, external variables remain critical. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the West Asia, could delay or dilute the pace of recovery.