Earnings upgrades for ICICI Bank after a healthy June quarter performance

Gross slippages rose 27 basis points Q-o-Q to 1.43 per cent, but credit cost eased 22 basis points Y-o-Y to 0.32 per cent due to a large NCLT recovery. Adjusted for this, credit cost would be 50 basis points. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA ratios were flat at 1.45 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. Total provisions were lower at ₹1,260 crore, compared with ₹1,810 crore in Q1 FY26. The contingency buffer remained stable at ₹13,100 crore, about 0.8 per cent of loans.

Business banking was a key growth area, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y, while retail was up 14 per cent. Rural loans, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y, mortgages, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, and the overseas book, up 53 per cent Y-o-Y, also performed well. The CASA ratio contracted 190 basis points Q-o-Q to 39.5 per cent due to lower current account balances. The credit card book de-grew 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y as the revolver mix is low. Around 4.5 per cent of total advances are to housing finance companies and NBFCs, and the builder book was 4.3 per cent of total advances.