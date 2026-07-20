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Earnings upgrades for ICICI Bank after a healthy June quarter performance

ICICI Bank's Q1 FY27 earnings beat estimates on strong loan growth, higher fee income and lower credit costs, leading analysts to raise earnings forecasts

ICICI Bank
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ICICI Bank remains confident about asset quality (Photo: Reuters)
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
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ICICI Bank's Q1 FY27 earnings beat expectations, with strong loan growth of 19.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), healthy fee income, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y, and improved credit costs (32 basis points). Deposit growth was up 14 per cent Y-o-Y but was slower than loan growth, taking the credit-deposit ratio to 89 per cent (up 240 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)). There was an uptick in net slippages to 0.7 per cent. The tailwinds from FCNR(B) deposits may sustain growth in FY27.
 
Net profit of ₹14,800 crore grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y (8 per cent Q-o-Q), while return on assets (RoA) rose 6 basis points Q-o-Q and return on equity (RoE) increased 55 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.5 per cent and 17.1 per cent, respectively. Loan growth was driven by business banking, rural loans, mortgages and overseas loans. Net interest income (NII) grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cent Q-o-Q) and reported net interest margin (NIM) expanded 4 basis points Q-o-Q to 4.36 per cent. Adjusted for interest-on-tax-refund benefits of 8 basis points, NIM was stable Q-o-Q at 4.28 per cent.
 
Gross slippages rose 27 basis points Q-o-Q to 1.43 per cent, but credit cost eased 22 basis points Y-o-Y to 0.32 per cent due to a large NCLT recovery. Adjusted for this, credit cost would be 50 basis points. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA ratios were flat at 1.45 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively. Total provisions were lower at ₹1,260 crore, compared with ₹1,810 crore in Q1 FY26. The contingency buffer remained stable at ₹13,100 crore, about 0.8 per cent of loans.
 
Business banking was a key growth area, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y, while retail was up 14 per cent. Rural loans, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y, mortgages, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, and the overseas book, up 53 per cent Y-o-Y, also performed well. The CASA ratio contracted 190 basis points Q-o-Q to 39.5 per cent due to lower current account balances. The credit card book de-grew 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y as the revolver mix is low. Around 4.5 per cent of total advances are to housing finance companies and NBFCs, and the builder book was 4.3 per cent of total advances.
 
Management expects NIM to stay range-bound, with FCNR(B) leverage providing a possible boost. Higher fee income and a drop in provisions, down 31 per cent Y-o-Y, led to outperformance. Business banking asset quality appears healthy and there has been no increase in corporate stress. An agri-PSL remediation is ongoing, with no write-back timeline yet stated. RoA at 2.49 per cent is among the best in the peer group of large banks.
 
Treasury income came in at ₹150 crore, compared with a loss of ₹100 crore in Q4. Operating expenditure (opex) increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,570 crore. Management expects opex growth to remain below revenue growth, given some improvement in operating leverage. Technology expenses account for 11.4 per cent of total opex. The cost-to-income ratio dipped to 38.1 per cent from 39.9 per cent in Q4 FY26. Core operating profit grew 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,240 crore. The written-back tax provision was ₹446 crore for Q1 FY27.
 
The corporate book grew 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by unfavourable bond market conditions, higher liquidity buffers for corporates, and higher working capital utilisation. FCNR(B) deposit rates remain lower than wholesale lending rates and provide incremental loan growth opportunities given healthy spreads.
 
ICICI Bank remains confident about asset quality. Of the total domestic loan book, about 30 per cent carries a fixed interest rate, 57 per cent is linked to the repo rate or other external benchmarks, and 13 per cent is linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). The bank maintains conservative credit cost guidance of 50 basis points, and analysts expect credit costs to be in the range of 0.4-0.5 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) was flat at 75.2 per cent.
 
Given that asset quality is among the best in the industry, with the bank maintaining its contingency buffer, most analysts are raising earnings estimates by up to 5 per cent. There is a focus on growing profit before tax (PBT), excluding treasury income, through a customer-centric approach. Personal loan growth stands at 12 per cent Y-o-Y. Overseas advances have also been seeing traction.
 
   

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Topics :The CompassICICI Bank EARNINGSQ1 results

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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