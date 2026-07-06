Easing norms for Chinese firms may impact margins of transmission sector

VA Tech Wabag will take in over Rs 2,000 crore of orders in Q1, with a mega order from Kuwait Desal (the JV with HEISCO). Revenue growth could be 20 per cent Y-o-Y with some margin expansion. Jyoti CNC is running at over 100 per cent capacity at its Rajkot factory with an order book of over Rs 4,700 crore. Sales could grow by roughly 50 per cent during Q1, with gross margins above 50 per cent. Over FY27-29, revenue growth could be 30 per cent per annum.