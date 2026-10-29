eClerx Services shares plunge 13% post company's second-quarter results

eClerx Services shares came under pressure on Thursday as they plunged nearly 13 per cent in intraday trade after the company reported its quarterly results post-market hours on Wednesday.

The company's counter at 12:52 PM was trading 9.75 per cent lower at ₹1,681 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 22,810.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 12.6 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹1,630 per share.

eClerx Services reported an 18.3 per cent year-on-year increase in operating revenue to ₹1,188.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,004.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated net profit declined 1.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹180.4 crore from ₹183.2 crore a year ago. However, profit after tax rose 9.8 per cent sequentially from ₹164.3 crore in the previous quarter. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹19.63, compared with ₹19.50 in the year-ago period. For the first half of FY27, total revenue increased 20.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,382.9 crore, while net profit grew 6.1 per cent to ₹344.7 crore. Despite the revenue growth and sequential improvement in profitability, eClerx Services shares fell sharply in Thursday’s trade, dropping as much as 12.6 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,630 on the NSE.