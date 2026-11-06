Ecom, qcom companies gear up for Diwali rush with expanded offerings

Ecommerce (ecom) and quick commerce (qcom) platforms are seeing a surge in festival linked shopping ahead of Diwali. From gold coins, sweets and festive décor to fashion, home appliances and premium hampers, consumer spending is in full galore, going beyond essentials.

According to data from ecom enablement software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce, overall ecom order volumes grew 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) between October 6 and November 4, 2026.

Qcom led growth in both volumes and value, recording a 75 per cent increase in order volumes and 38 per cent growth in gross merchandise value (GMV). Direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites reported 30 per cent growth in order volumes and 26 per cent growth in GMV, while marketplaces recorded 8 per cent and 6 per cent growth, respectively.

Among qcom platforms, Flipkart Minutes recorded three-fold growth in orders between October 30 and November 5, driven by demand for festival essentials, home and kitchen products, décor and gifting, said the company. Diyas recorded a 12-fold growth, while home décor orders increased five-fold and kitchen appliances, including juicer mixers, air fryers and induction cooktops, grew 10-fold. Demand for puja essentials rose four-fold, while gifting products, such as perfumes, deodorants and hampers, grew more than two-fold. Swiggy's qcom platform Instamart also witnessed a sharp increase in festival purchases. Gold coin orders surged 23 times in the week leading up to Dhanteras, while mithai orders grew more than 55 per cent. Fresh flower orders increased 42 per cent and LED diya lights rose 88 per cent. Orders for protein chips surged 239 per cent, pointing to demand for newer snacking categories.

Fashion and gifting platforms are also reporting strong momentum. Snapdeal's fashion customer base grew 73 per cent Y-o-Y during the four-week Diwali festival period, with women's western wear recording nearly two-fold growth. Prepaid orders increased 130 per cent Y-o-Y, and the number of fashion sellers from emerging cities more than tripled. Myntra, meanwhile, said its D2C and international brands recorded nearly double the order volumes of regular business days during its Big Fashion Festival. The momentum has continued into the Diwali period, with key festival fashion categories registering 1.2 times Y-o-Y growth. Its hyper-speed delivery service, M-Now, is also seeing double-digit order growth.

In line with the festival rush, companies are also stepping up personalised gifting offerings to tap demand around Diwali. "At IGP, we start planning months in advance by tracking emerging gifting trends, understanding changing consumer preferences and identifying products that are likely to resonate with customers," said Tarun Joshi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the multi-category gifting platform. The company is working closely with packaging partners and ensuring the availability of personalised gifts. It expects sales to grow 40 per cent this Diwali, compared with last year, driven by personal and corporate gifting. Similarly, luxury chocolate brand SMOOR began preparations across product development, packaging, manufacturing and corporate gifting several months ahead of Diwali, with its festival collection going live in August. "Corporate gifting has been a strong growth area for SMOOR. The business contributed ₹22 crore in FY25, and in Q1FY27, corporate gifting grew 37 per cent year-on-year," said founder and CEO Vimal Sharma.