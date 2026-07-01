Edelweiss AMC crosses ₹1 trn milestone in equity assets under management

Edelweiss Asset Management Company has crossed the ₹1 trillion milestone in equity assets under management (AUM). The figure is as of 29 June 2026 and includes the equity component in equity funds, hybrid funds, Altiva Special Investment Funds (SIFs), and equity fund of funds.

"This milestone has been supported by strong consistency in the performance of our equity and hybrid funds and widening distribution reach," said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Company. She added that this comes amid sustained participation by retail investors through systematic investing and adoption of the fund house's investment solutions across market cycles.