Eicher Motors gains momentum after better-than-expected Q4FY26 show

Allied accessories and apparel revenues rose over 20 per cent. Recent launches have done well and sustained consumer interest, according to management. The launch of the Flying Flea C6 in April 2026 marked entry into the EV segment. Management claims existing platforms (350cc, 450cc and 650cc) offer significant headroom for growth, and Eicher Motors will explore emerging white spaces in the 250cc-750cc segment. Existing capacity of 1.4 million units will increase to over 1.6 million units from June-July 2026. The ₹960 crore expansion at the Cheyyar facility will take total capacity to 2 million units by Q2FY28. VECV’s FY26 volumes were 103,404 units, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with exports up 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,024 units. Spare-parts revenue increased 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,050 crore.