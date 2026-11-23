Eicher Motors share price movement

Share price of Eicher Motors , the maker of Royal Enfield (RE) motorcycles, hit an all-time high of ₹8,266.90, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intraday deals. This occurred as the management expressed confidence in sustaining growth through new launches, premiumisation and capacity expansion to 2 million units by the second quarter of the financial year 2027-28 (Q2FY28).

The stock price of the two-wheeler company surpassed its previous high of ₹8,232.80 touched on February 27, 2026. In the past month, it outperformed the market and rallied 17 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 13.7 during the same period.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:40 AM, Eicher Motors was up 0.50 per cent at ₹8,152.50, compared to a 0.54 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 and a 0.29 per cent drop in the Nifty Auto index. Eicher Motors – Healthy management commentary Eicher Motors achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in September and October, and continued that trend through the festive period, driven by growth across the company’s portfolio, the management said in its Q2FY27 earnings conference call. Eicher Motors expanded its electric vehicle (EV) footprint to Europe and the UK with the launch of Flying Flea C6. VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) also achieved its best-ever second quarter sales, delivering robust multi segment growth.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Collectively, this performance drove Eicher to a record first-half, and the management said they remain poised to sustain this trajectory in the upcoming quarters. Given the market situation with positive customer sentiment and a full and growing booking pipeline, the management said the company is scaling up production and improving inventory and channel readiness to cater to the demand. Brokerages view on Eicher Motors Royal Enfield continues to witness a healthy demand, with volume growth currently constrained more by supply than demand. Accelerating capacity expansion, a robust product pipeline and sustained premiumisation provide strong visibility for medium-term volume growth over FY28–30, said analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities in the result update.

Meanwhile, VECV continues to demonstrate strong execution, improving operating leverage and broad-based demand momentum. A robust booking pipeline, lean dealer inventory and rising production capacity position Royal Enfield for stronger wholesale growth over the coming quarters, the brokerage firm said, as it remains positive on Eicher Motors’ medium-term growth prospects, supported by capacity-led volume expansion, premiumisation and improving earnings contribution from VECV. Analysts retained a 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of ₹8,910 (earlier ₹8,100). With demand visibility, manufacturing expansion, premiumisation, and international opportunities supporting its medium- to long-term business prospects along with a strong growth outlook for the VECV arm, analysts at ICICI Securities maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock. Analysts value Eicher Motors at ₹9,500 (SOTP basis, 35x PE to RE business & 25x PE to VECV arm on average of FY28-29E EPS).

Royal Enfield remains well-positioned to benefit from the structural premiumisation of the Indian 2W industry. In Q2FY27, 2W volumes continued with healthy performance, with sales at 6.43 million units, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company currently commands approximately 83 per cent market share in the domestic middleweight segment (250cc-750cc), while its overall motorcycle market share remains at just 9 per cent. ALSO READ: APL Apollo tanks 15% on Tata Steel deal: Why analysts see near-term pain With Dhanteras/Diwali falling in early November this year, November 2026 volumes should also benefit from festive demand. While demand momentum is expected to remain healthy for H2FY27, growth rates would taper off given the higher base. On the other hand, input cost volatility remains, which could limit margin expansion, at least in the near term, the brokerage firm said. In this scenario, analysts said they would prefer companies that have a healthy launch pipeline and better earnings visibility. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the auto sector update said the demand momentum remained healthy in October 2026 with domestic 2W ICE and passenger vehicle volumes growing 12 per cent and 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively, despite a high base (October 2025 benefited from Diwali and post-GST 2.0 demand),With Dhanteras/Diwali falling in early November this year, November 2026 volumes should also benefit from festive demand. While demand momentum is expected to remain healthy for H2FY27, growth rates would taper off given the higher base. On the other hand, input cost volatility remains, which could limit margin expansion, at least in the near term, the brokerage firm said. In this scenario, analysts said they would prefer companies that have a healthy launch pipeline and better earnings visibility. Sustained booking growth of 21 per cent, low dealer inventory & waiting periods of <= 2 months (certain models) indicate that underlying demand remains stronger than current supply. Furthermore, ongoing product interventions, and upcoming launches should support volume growth & strengthen Royal Enfield's positioning going forward, the brokerage firm said.

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