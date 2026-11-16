Eicher Motors margins under pressure despite strong Royal Enfield demand

Auto major Eicher Motors delivered an in-line performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27) on the back of contributions from its two-wheeler as well as commercial vehicle (CV) operations. Demand remains strong and continues to outpace supply, with a two-month waiting period in the Royal Enfield (RE) two-wheeler business. The demand trajectory for RE is expected to sustain, powered by growth across markets and supported by capacity additions. Healthy volume growth, improved execution and operating leverage are driving gains for the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) joint venture. Given the robust outlook, brokerages are positive about the stock, which has delivered about 14 per cent returns over the past year. At the current price of ₹7,574, the stock is trading at around 28 times its FY27 earnings.