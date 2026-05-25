Eicher Motors soars 6% on healthy Q4 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Eicher Motors share price

Shares of Eicher Motors rallied 6 per cent to ₹7,379 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported healthy earnings for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) backed by strong Royal Enfield (RE) sales volume.

At 09:25 AM; Eicher Motors was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹7,325, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of the two-wheeler company hit a 52-week high of ₹8,232.80 on February 27, 2026.

Eicher Motors – Q4 results

Eicher Motors is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (market share 87 per cent) through its aspirational models under the RE brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, Interceptor, etc.

On the consolidated basis, total operating income for the quarter grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹6,080 crore amid healthy Royal Enfield sales volume at 3.14 lakh units, up 12 per cent YoY. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) in Q4FY26 came in at ₹1,514 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 24.9 per cent (down 60 bps QoQ). Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,520 crore. Royal Enfield recorded its highest Q4 sales of 313,811 motorcycles, a 12 per cent growth over Q4FY25. VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 33,976 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up from 28,675 vehicles in the previous year, Eicher Motors said.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Meanwhile, to keep up with the growing demand, a significant investment towards expanding Royal Enfield’s manufacturing capacity through a brownfield development was also announced at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu. With an estimated outlay of ₹958 crore, this expansion will increase the company's annual production capacity from 1.46 million units to 2.0 million units, strengthening its ability to support sustained growth. Eicher Motors - Should you buy, hold or sell? RE drives 92 per cent of its volume from the <=350cc segment company and has built a highly differentiated lifestyle-led brand with strong pricing power, category dominance, and increasing appeal among younger consumers. The combination of sustained domestic demand, rapid export scale-up, aggressive capacity expansion, and growing community engagement positions Royal Enfield for continued double-digit volume growth over the medium term. Analysts at ICICI Securities bake in RE sales volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 per cent over FY26-28E.

With sustaining premium motorcycle demand, expanding international presence, and multiple long-term levers including EVs, financing and capacity expansion along with a strong growth outlook for VECV arm, analysts said they continue to assign BUY rating on the stock. The brokerage firm value Eicher Motors at ₹8,550 (SOTP basis, 33x PE to RE business & 25x PE to VECV arm on FY28E). Eicher Motors delivered another resilient quarter, supported by sustained demand across Royal Enfield and strong execution at VECV. The company retained its dominant position in the mid-size motorcycle segment with 87 per cent market share in FY26, while traction remained healthy across Hunter 350, Classic 350, Himalayan 450 and newly-launched premium motorcycles. Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe improving premiumisation, expanding global reach and continued new launches are expected to support healthy volume growth and sustain profitability in the medium term.