Elevated oil prices to weigh on OMCs after sequential gains in Q2FY27

Q2FY27 saw a sequential recovery in auto-fuel margins, as crude oil dipped below $70 in the earlier part of the quarter before rising again. ATF marketing margins also improved Q-o-Q, with price hikes. Refining cracks have stayed high due to Ukrainian attacks putting roughly 40 per cent of Russian refining capacity offline. Across all three PSUs, balance sheets were under pressure from higher working-capital requirements in Q1, and even the July recovery did not sustain long enough to lead to a full recovery of earnings. As Brent crossed $101, supported by stronger Chinese buying, diesel supply was especially tight as Russian capacity was offline. If the supply risks don’t moderate, heating demand in winter will push up prices further. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its Q4CY26 (October-December 2026) retail diesel price forecast by 14 per cent to $5.55 per gallon (a US gallon is 3.78 litres). Diesel cracks could be extraordinarily elevated through winter.