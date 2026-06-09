EM stocks post biggest rise in two months as investors buy AI dip

Emerging-market stocks rebounded, led by South Korea, as investors snapped up artificial intelligence shares at lower prices after Monday’s selloff. Developing-nation currencies advanced after Iran and Israel paused hostilities.

MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for developing-nation equities climbed as much as 3.5%, its biggest increase since April 8, with Korea’s SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics contributing about half of the gauge’s gains. The Kospi in Seoul erased Monday’s 8.3% drop, continuing the wild swings that have pushed its 10-day rolling volatility to an annualized 81%, from as low as 8% in January.

The EM currency index rose for the first time in six days as the dollar weakened and US President Donald Trump claimed to be on the verge of a deal to end the war in the Middle East. His comments came after Iran and Israel agreed to halt strikes on each other following a flare-up that saw both countries launch waves of ballistic missiles.

Emerging markets are witnessing greater volatility as concerns grow that the rally in AI has gone too far and upcoming share offerings by large US technology companies could drain capital from secondary markets. Signs of a stronger US economy and festering geopolitical risks are adding to the jitters. Sentiments in pockets of emerging markets, such as Indonesia, continue to worsen amid concerns over domestic policymaking. The major question for investors is whether the tech rout that started on Friday “would mark the beginning of a deeper and much-needed correction, or just a blip,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “The early answer is: it could be another blip.”

Tuesday’s gains reversed a four-day slide that saw the emerging-market equity index lose 7.5% and its information-technology subindex enter a correction. Asian markets on Tuesday took their cues from overnight gains in the US, with memory chipmaker shares leading the rebound. But tech-share gains remain vulnerable to sudden swings, as Monday’s move showed: a dramatic AI-fueled rally that had at one point lifted the Kospi more than 100% year-to-date unraveled rapidly, triggering circuit breakers that briefly suspended trading. The downturn was exacerbated by leveraged ETFs, which magnify moves in underlying securities. Equity gains on Tuesday extended to the Middle East where investors continued to waver between hopes for peace and frustration over a delayed accord. Stock benchmarks in Qatar and Kuwait rose more than 1% and the Dubai Financial Market General Index was 0.7% higher.