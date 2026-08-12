Embassy REIT set to enter Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150 from September 30

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday announced its inclusion in the Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150 and other key broad-based indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), following the stock exchange’s latest periodic review.

“This is a significant moment for Embassy REIT and for the continued evolution of India’s listed REIT market. Index inclusion brings REITs further into the mainstream of India’s capital markets, enabling access to a broader pool of investors,” Amit Shetty, CEO of Embassy REIT, said on the company’s inclusion in the indices.

After the revised index composition comes into effect on September 30, 2026, Embassy REIT will become the only real estate investment trust to be included in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.

The company expects the inclusion to strengthen its presence across key market benchmarks, enhance the visibility of investment opportunities and garner increased participation from institutional and retail investors. Further, the trust expects its inclusion in the Nifty Midcap 150 index, which is tracked by multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, to improve investor access. Among other indices, Embassy REIT will also be included in the Nifty Next 100, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Total Market. Its inclusion in the Nifty 500 will also extend to the Nifty500 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 and Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted indices.