Emcure Pharma surges 10%, stock hits new high on strong outlook

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price hit a new high of ₹2,180.80, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals on strong growth outlook. In the past two trading days, the stock rallied 16 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of ₹2,101 touched on September 18, 2026.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Emcure Pharma outperformed the market by soaring 53 per cent, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 09:28 AM, Emcure Pharma quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹2,103.10, against a 0.57 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 10-fold with a combined two million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Emcure Pharma – Q2 results Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a 33.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹325.5 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27), while revenue from operations grew 24.2 per cent to ₹2,820.4 crore. The growth was driven by strong performance in the company's international business, alongside steady growth in the domestic market. The domestic business recorded revenue of ₹1,155.3 crore, growing 12 per cent YoY. Growth was led by the women's health, cardio-metabolics and central nervous system (CNS) segments, supported by improved traction in Poviztra. The company's consumer health brands Bitter Drops and Galact also gained traction.

The international business, which accounted for 59 per cent of consolidated revenue, reported sales of ₹1,665.2 crore, an increase of 34.5 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 23.6 per cent YoY to ₹587.8 crore while EBITDA margins de-grew 11 bps YoY to 20.8 per cent due to de-growth in gross profit margin by 131 bps YoY to 59.5 per cent. Brokerages view on Emcure Pharma According to ICICI Securities, Emcure’s pursuit of focusing on complex products and forming partnerships and alliances besides in-house development of these products has started to bear fruits. Performance in the domestic market was driven by a high-performing Gynaec portfolio along with stabilisation in Zuventus after significant employee attrition in previous periods. Within the International business, growth in the RoW market was anchored on strong ARV and Non-ARV performance while in Canada the base business and new launches helped with strong momentum. In Europe Liposomal Amphotericin B is the key growth driver with contribution from the base business and new launches to aid further, the brokerage firm said in a note, adding it will continue to monitor the new launches and any new in-licensing deals.

“Emcure delivered a 7-10 per cent beat on our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates, driven by stronger growth across international markets,” said analysts at Jefferies. The management raised FY27 guidance, with revenue growth now expected at 20 per cent plus vs mid-teens earlier and EBITDA margin improvement of 100bps, the upper end of the previous margin guidance. Emcure expects growth momentum across various international markets to continue, driven by Amphotericin B, other new product launches, along with growth in the base business. Emcure highlighted Treprostinil as another upcoming differentiated launch in international markets, a low-volume, high-value product. Emcure believes Amphotericin B has significant headroom, with product launches planned across 20 European countries and approvals already in place in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.