Emkay downgrades OMCs as oil prices surge; FY27 earnings may fall up to 60%

Emkay Global downgrades IOCL,BPCL, HPCL

Emkay Global Financial Services has downgraded oil marketing companies (OMCs) citing a sharp rise in crude oil prices and policy overhang from windfall taxes, which the brokerage expects could weigh materially on the sector’s earnings in the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

According to the brokerage, the recent surge in global oil prices , triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has altered the earnings outlook for the sector.

"Dated spot Brent averaged $104/barrel in March and was $124/barrel in April month-to-date (MTD) amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict," Emkay noted, adding that prices saw "wild swings" this month, moving between $99-$145/bbl.

Dated spot prices remain elevated at $112/bbl at present, with June 2026 futures at $103/bbl, amid no clarity on the war situation and physical markets remaining tight with inventories depleting and supply chain emptying, the brokerage said. Factoring this, Emkay has raised its Brent crude assumption for FY27 to $86 per barrel from $70 earlier, with prices expected to remain elevated at $90-120/bbl in the first quarter (Q1FY27) before moderating. The brokerage, however, cautioned that oil prices could "react either side significantly" as the situation remains "highly fluid." Spike in crude prices directly affects OMCs through both refining and marketing channels. Higher crude costs tend to compress auto fuel marketing margins, especially in a regulated pricing environment where retail price hikes lag input cost increases.

At the same time, refining profitability -- captured through gross refining margins (GRMs) -- has also come under pressure due to government intervention. Overhang of windfall tax The imposition of windfall taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has capped refining gains. According to Emkay Global, these levies effectively target "~$20/bbl net cracks" for refiners. However, as benchmark prices corrected, actual net cracks have been negative $20–30/bbl from April 11 onward, as AG prices cooled down," the report said. This dynamic significantly erodes refining profitability despite high headline GRMs. While export duties are periodically adjusted, the timing mismatch between crude price movement and tax revisions introduces volatility in earnings.

The brokerage highlighted that although "sub-$90/bbl Brent is a comfortable scenario," sustained prices above this level would necessitate retail fuel price hikes or excise duty cuts to restore margins. Emkay cuts OMCs' earnings estimates for FY27, FY28 Emkay Global expects a sharp earnings impact, particularly in the first quarter of FY27. "Our Q1FY27 assumptions imply a ₹37,000-38,000 crore hit for the three PSU OMCs," it said. The hit is driven by a combination of negative marketing margins, volatile refining spreads, and continued LPG under-recoveries. As a result, the brokerage expects FY27 Ebitda to decline by around 40 per cent for Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) , and by 60 per cent for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)