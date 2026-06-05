Emkay raises FY27 Brent crude forecast to $90/bbl, cuts GDP outlook to 6.3%

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has raised its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2026-27 financial year (FY27) to $90 per barrel from $80 per barrel earlier, citing tighter-than-expected global oil market conditions, rapid inventory depletion, and lingering geopolitical risks linked to the West Asia conflict.

In its latest report, Emkay Global said that despite Brent crude prices retreating about 25 per cent from their peak of $125 per barrel on hopes of a potential US-Iran deal , the underlying fundamentals of the oil market remain strained.

"We raise our FY27 average Brent assumption to $90/bbl (from $80/bbl), expecting a decline to $75/bbl by Q4FY27," the brokerage said.

One of the key concerns, as per the brokerage, remains the rapid drawdown in global oil inventories. Emkay Global believes inventories could approach critical levels by late June or early July, increasing the risk of another spike in oil prices if crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) do not normalise soon. "Global inventories could fall toward critical threshold levels, materially tightening available energy buffers. Unless SoH throughput returns to pre-conflict levels, oil prices could reprice sharply higher," the brokerage cautioned. It noted that several temporary factors have prevented a sharper rise in oil prices so far. These include emergency reserve releases by major economies, inventory drawdowns by OECD countries and China, refinery run cuts, increased exports from non-Gulf producers, and demand moderation across several countries.

It, however, warned that hough these factors which have led to the shock being cushioned so far, "these buffers are rapidly running out. Sceptical on US-Iran peace deal Additionally, analysts at the brokerage remains sceptical about the prospects of a lasting US-Iran agreement because the two countries remain far apart on key issues. The possibility of renewed escalation, it said, cannot be ruled out. "The likelihood of a credible deal emerging from the current scenario remains remote," Emkay said, adding that another round of conflict could push Brent prices beyond $150 per barrel. In this backdrop, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens fully, Emkay Global expects crude prices to remain elevated for some time due to logistical disruptions, war-risk premiums, inventory rebuilding requirements, and delayed supply normalisation.

"Price normalisation may lag, as geopolitical risks, logistics friction, and the need to rebuild inventories keep premiums elevated," the report said. The higher crude oil assumption has prompted Emkay Global to revise macroeconomic forecasts for India. Emkay Global cuts FY27 GDP forecast The brokerage has cut its FY27 GDP growth forecast by 30 basis points to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent earlier. It expects the combined impact of elevated oil prices and El Niño-related monsoon risks to weigh on economic growth. "We trim our FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.3 per cent, though GVA (gross value added) growth should remain higher at 6.5 per cent amid lower net indirect taxes," Emkay said.

At the same time, the brokerage has maintained its FY27 inflation forecast at 5.1 per cent, factoring in fuel price increases and broader spillover effects from higher energy costs. It expects pump prices to rise by about ₹10 per litre during the first quarter of FY27 before easing later in the year as crude prices moderate. The brokerage also expects the current account deficit (CAD) to widen to 2.3 per cent of GDP in FY27. "With our new baseline Brent at $90/bbl, we are tracking FY27 CAD/GDP at 2.3 per cent (vs 1.7 per cent earlier), while balance of payment (BoP) is now tracking at ~$75 billion," the report said.