Emkay Global shares gain 14% on Q4 results, dividend buzz, fundraising news

Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services surged as much as 14.47 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹223.75 per share on the BSE after the stockbroking and allied services firm announced its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.

Separately, the brokerage firm said it has also announced updates on fundraising through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as well as an increase in its borrowing limits.

Although Emkay Global shares have pared some gains, they continued to outperform broader market sentiment. At 01:13 PM on Monday, the Emkay Global Financial Services stock was trading at ₹218.30 apiece, up 11.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹195.45 per share. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was at 75,185, down 53 points or 0.07 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far in today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 0.5 million equity shares of Emkay Global, valued at around ₹11 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹574.93 crore on the BSE. Emkay Global Q4 results, dividend announcements According to the exchange filing, the company’s total revenue from operations declined to ₹710 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹148 crore in Q4FY25, a sharp Y-o-Y fall of 79.3 per cent. Net profit attributable to the parent declined to ₹6 crore in the quarter under review from ₹8 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a 25.0 per cent Y-o-Y decline. On the flip side, total expenses rose to ₹144 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹76 crore in Q4FY25, marking an 89.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

READ | SAIL rebounds 3% from day's low; brokerages see up to 25% upside post Q4 Further, the company said its board has approved a dividend on equity share capital at the rate of ₹1.50 per equity share, i.e., 15 per cent, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Emkay Global fundraising updates Emkay Global has also informed the exchanges that its board has approved a proposal to raise funds through issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, for an amount of up to ₹100 crore, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.