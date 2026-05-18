Emkay Global shares gain 14% on Q4 results, dividend buzz, fundraising news
Emkay Global said its board has approved a dividend on equity share capital at the rate of ₹1.50 per equity share, i.e., 15 per centSI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services surged as much as 14.47 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹223.75 per share on the BSE after the stockbroking and allied services firm announced its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.
Separately, the brokerage firm said it has also announced updates on fundraising through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as well as an increase in its borrowing limits.
Although Emkay Global shares have pared some gains, they continued to outperform broader market sentiment. At 01:13 PM on Monday, the Emkay Global Financial Services stock
was trading at ₹218.30 apiece, up 11.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹195.45 per share. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was at 75,185, down 53 points or 0.07 per cent.
So far in today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 0.5 million equity shares of Emkay Global, valued at around ₹11 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹574.93 crore on the BSE. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Emkay Global Q4 results, dividend announcements
According to the exchange filing, the company’s total revenue from operations declined to ₹710 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹148 crore in Q4FY25, a sharp Y-o-Y fall of 79.3 per cent. Net profit attributable to the parent declined to ₹6 crore in the quarter under review from ₹8 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a 25.0 per cent Y-o-Y decline. On the flip side, total expenses rose to ₹144 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹76 crore in Q4FY25, marking an 89.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
Emkay Global fundraising updates
Emkay Global has also informed the exchanges that its board has approved a proposal to raise funds through issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, for an amount of up to ₹100 crore, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.
Additionally, the board has approved an increase in borrowing limits of up to ₹1,000 crore under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to shareholders’ approval.