Emmvee Photovoltaic zooms 110% from March low; what's driving stock?

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share price movement

Share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power hit a new high of ₹371.45, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals after the company's profit after tax more than doubled (up 103 per cent) to ₹380.30 crore for the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the solar photovoltaic module and cell manufacturer zoomed 110 per cent from its March low of ₹177.05 on the BSE. Currently, it quoted 71 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹217 per share. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power made its stock market debut on November 18, 2025.

At 10:09 AM, the stock traded 8 per cent higher at ₹364, as compared to 0.25 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped more than two-fold with a combined 13.52 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. About Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Q1 operational performance Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has an annual installed manufacturing capacity of approximately 10.3 GW for solar modules and 2.94 GW for TOPCon solar cells, with all manufacturing facilities located within a 100-kilometre radius in Karnataka, supporting efficient logistics, inventory management and operational integration. The company serves a diversified customer base comprising independent power producers, commercial and industrial customers, government-linked projects and other solar-energy participants.

Emmvee recorded its highest-ever quarterly production volume during Q1FY27. Solar module production increased 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 970 MW, compared with 635 MW in Q1FY26. Solar cell production increased by 26 per cent YoY to 454 MW, compared with 360 MW in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 51 per cent YoY to ₹1,555.5 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew by 56 per cent to ₹548.1 crore, with Ebitda margin expanding to an all-time high of 35.2 per cent, up from 34.1 per cent in Q1FY26 and 32.8 per cent in Q4FY26. The management said this is despite the first quarter being the softest seasonally for module dispatches in prior years.

Effective solar cell capacity utilisation improved to a record 83 per cent, from 68 per cent in Q1FY26 and 79 per cent in Q4FY26, reflecting the continued ramp-up of integrated operations and higher internal cell consumption – the primary driver of margin expansion. Effective module capacity utilisation stood at 45 per cent, providing ample headroom to support volume growth through the year, the company said. At the end of Q1FY27, the company had installed annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 10.3 GW for solar modules and 2.94 GW for TOPCon solar cells. Order book and demand outlook Emmvee Photovoltaic Power secured order inflows of 1.48 GW during Q1FY27, taking its order book to an all-time high of approximately 9.9 GW, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

The company said the order book remains diversified across independent power producers, commercial and industrial customers and other customer categories, with the repeat customer rate increasing to 57 per cent during the quarter. Emmvee features in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List II, implemented from June 2026, which mandates domestically manufactured solar cells for covered projects. The company expects this framework to be a demand tailwind over the coming quarters and to support its transition towards a fully DCR compliant product portfolio. The management said strong order book, the implementation of ALMM List II and the company’s on-track 6 GW integrated expansion gives it confidence as the company enters the next phase of India’s solar manufacturing growth.

JM Financial Institutional Securities sees more upside in stock price With order inflows of 1.5GW during the quarter, order book stands at 9.9GW (book-to-bill improves). 6 GW integrated Module/Cell facility is expected to be commissioned by December 2026/ March 2027, with orders for all equipment and 60 per cent of the total hard cost in place. Emmvee plans to roll out wafer/ ingot facilities in 2 phases: 5 GW/ 4GW in FY29/ FY30 subject to clarity on ALMM-III timelines. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹402 based on 7.5x Sep’28 EV/EBITDA, reflecting Emmvee’s strong technology credentials and re-rating potential.